Premier League

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire receives bomb threat at family home

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police have swept Harry Maguire’ s family home after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the England international confirmed that the defender had taken precautions to contact the authorities after receiving the warning, but is still preparing “as normal” for his club’s upcoming fixture at the weekend.

Maguire played as United lost 4-0 to Liverpool on Tuesday night and would be expected to be at the heart of the defensive line once more when they face another rival in Arsenal on Saturday.

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home,” a statement from Maguire’s spokesperson read.

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority. He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

Maguire lives with his fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two children, with Cheshire Police understood to have undertaken a search of their property.

United’s captain has hit the headlines for a string of unsteady performances on the pitch this season, with the team around him also struggling for consistency.

The club announced earlier on Thursday that Erik ten Hag would be the new manager for next season, with the Ajax boss signing a three-year-deal with an option for an extra 12 months.

29-year-old Maguire, who signed in 2019, also has a deal which runs to 2025 with an optional year.

The Independent

The Independent

