Pearland, TX

ABC13 celebrates 2-year anniversary of weekly Who's Hiring job fair, helping nearly 900 find work

By Nick Natario
 2 days ago

On Thursday, ABC13 celebrated two years of its weekly Who's Hiring job fair with a way for you to land a job from home or in person.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to offer a way for Houstonians to find jobs. It's a weekly event we've continued for two years.

During that time, more than 5,300 have applied for jobs, 870 have found work, and more than 300 have received resume and practice interview assistance. On Thursday, we were at it again.

You can watch this week's full job fair in the video player above.

You can apply for jobs in person and get on-the-spot interviews at the Workforce Solutions office in Pearland from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The office is located at 5730 Broadway Street in Pearland. There will be around 10 employers on-site conducting interviews.

There are several positions available, including lifeguard, foodservice and cooling technicians.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

If you're looking for other free career help, there's a number you can call. It's 713-243-6663.

Our job fair features people Workforce Solutions has helped in programs. One of them is Cole Cameron. Last year, we met him after he got into a job coach pilot program.

This year, he has a new job at Chick-fil-A and he couldn't be happier.

"Love this job," Cameron said.

We also caught up with Elon Lawdins. He was looking for a job, and his luck changed once he got in touch with Workforce Solutions.

"They encouraged me to get a job because I didn't have the motivation to get a job," Lawdins recalled.

Lawdins said it starts with taking the first step. If you're unsure, reach out during our job fairs because they do work.

"They'll give you the resources that you need and the steps that you need to take to get to another job after," Lawdins said.

