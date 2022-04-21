ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Southern Utah Events Guide – April 14, 2022

By Nikki Slade
suindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Washington County Fair, “Looking Over the President’s Shoulder”, “Can’t Stand Still”, GEEZY FEST, local live music, and more. If you...

suindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Swing dance venue opening in Northern Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Among all of the fun things to do in Northern Utah, swing dancing is about to be added to the list.  Heart of Country Swing is excited to expand from its base in St. George to Lehi. The location’s grand opening will be held on April 26 from 7 p.m. to […]
LEHI, UT
Herald-Journal

Both public, private lands essential to character of Utah

The Outdoor Retailer shows are returning to Utah after spending a few years in Colorado. From a logistics perspective, having these events back in Utah makes sense. Salt Lake City is closer to outdoor activities than Denver; it doesn’t matter if its climbing or hiking during the summer or skiing in the winter — you can be on a wall, trail, or snow in less than 45 minutes. Salt Lake City is closer to an airport and is located at the intersection of two of the busiest Interstate Highways in the west.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
UTAH STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
News Break
Politics
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE

