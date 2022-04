It's just a two-game winning streak, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking like they're ready for the postseason. After the loss to Detroit on Tuesday, there was a lot of chatter about how the Bolts would fare in their next three games, all against playoff opponents. So far, Tampa Bay has answered that question emphatically with two big wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO