Tyson Fury is planning to fight Dillian Whyte at his heaviest ever weight, and says he will enter the ring “like a man mountain” when the pair finally come face to face.In Las Vegas for his third match against Deontay Wilder last year, Fury reached a career-high weight of 19 stone, eight pounds, and defeated his opponent in one of the most sensational bouts in the history of heavyweight boxing.That put the pair’s long-running feud to bed, but a plan for Fury to face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia was compromised by the latter’s defeat by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO