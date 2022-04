A women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa is taking place now (Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022) at UFC Vegas 52. Barber with a leg kick early on. Barber clinches her against the fence and lands some foot stomps. De La Rosa reverses and the action hits the ground. Barber gets back on her feet after De La Rosa was on top for a moment. Barber clinches her agains the fence again but is reversed. Barber reverses. She gets off some shots but De La Rosa scrambles and they fall down. They remain clinched, though, and Barber is on her against the fence again. Barber controls one of the wrists and starts landing a number of lefts. The round comes to an end soon after.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO