What Is The Best Time To Water Plants In Killer Panhandle Weather?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The work week will get off to a chilly start that may even set a new record. Temperatures fell below freezing overnight in the Twin Cities, and the high will top off at 40 degrees on Monday, which is about 20 degrees below average. Monday’s low of 29 degrees will rival some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on April 25. For some perspective, meteorologist Lisa Meadows says our average last freeze is about this time of year. Monday will also feature constant clouds and brisk winds. The good news is Monday will be the coldest day of the week. Tuesday morning could bring with it a near-record low temp of 31 degrees. The high temp will be 46 degrees. By Wednesday, the metro should hit 50 again, and it will get even warmer through the weekend. There’s a chance of isolated rain on both Thursday and Sunday, and a higher chance of more widespread rain on both Friday and Saturday.

