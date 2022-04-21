ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers sought for Title IX event

By The Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago

The historical signing of Title IX on Friday, June 23, 1972, "prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government." On this day in the United States, girls were freed to participate at every level of sports and any other education program. Fast-forward 50 years, and we have much to celebrate.

On Sunday, June 26, human2human LLC will host “Title IX: Celebrating 50 Years” from 2-4:30 p.m. at a location to be announced.

The event will celebrate the journey, accomplishments and interviewed stories of women in middle school, high school and college during 1972 and others from the decades following. This event is a family-affair that will involve "Field Day" events like water balloon toss, three-legged races, relays, painting and crafts, sports, an Honorary Run with a "Woman of Honor" represented on your Title IX logoed T-shirt (upon registration), food, community vendors and more.

At this time, we are looking for volunteers in these areas: securing the interviews of women that were in middle school, high school and college during 1972 and a few from the decades afterwards; one to three food vendors, hardware for runners in our "Woman of Honor" race, obtaining sponsorships or sponsoring and day-of-event support.

If you are interested in volunteering your services in any of the ways listed above or other ways not mentioned that would positively impact this event, please contact Anya Covington via email at human2human21@gmail.com .

