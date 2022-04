When my wife and I went on our honeymoon in the Caribbean, the resort we went two had two design features that really stuck out: marble floors and cathedral ceilings made of wood. A home in Eastern Iowa looks pretty similar to our resort in the Caribbean and it even comes with a top-notch bar, in-ground swimming pool, lake access, and so much more. The price tag on this home is a big one and you'll see why.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO