Several years ago, the team at ScenicView Academy realized a need in the autism community for an event that would not only bring individuals in the spectrum but also families and resources together, with no idea what the response would be. The response was favorable and now AutCon has become an annual event that many people look forward to. This year, the event has been scheduled for May 13-14 at ScenicView Academy, a very sensory-friendly environment.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO