TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A total of 150 students will compete in the Southern Arizona Construction Competition this weekend. The program is called, Joint Technical Education District (JTED). Organizers said, it is important to showcase different types of trade fields, especially now. Worker shortages in most industries are at all-time high and they hope this program will change that.

ECONOMY ・ 29 DAYS AGO