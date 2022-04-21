ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Area Port of Cleveland Sees Record Number of Drugs & Counterfeits 16,000 Pounds of Narcotics and $252 Million of Counterfeits Seized by CBP

cbp.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND–The Area Port of Cleveland oversees major express consignment operations (ECO) in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Louisville. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that work in these facilities seize illegal shipments nightly that are heading to every community in the U.S. and could harm our economy, our agricultural industry or cause...

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
LAREDO, TX
Northern Kentucky Tribune

U.S. Customs seizes record shipments of counterfeit items, illicit drugs in regional ports over six months

The Area Port of Cleveland oversees major express consignment operations (ECO) in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Louisville. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that work in these facilities seize illegal shipments nightly that are heading to every community in the U.S. and could harm our economy, our agricultural industry ,or cause death. CBP officers continue to be the first line of defense in stopping these dangerous shipments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Cbp#Counterfeit#Drug Trafficking#The Area Port
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHIO Dayton

Attorney General warns Ohioans of ‘Frankenstein opioids’, up to 40 times more potent than Fentanyl

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans of an emerging synthetic opioid that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “Frankenstein opioids are even more lethal than the drugs already responsible for so many overdose deaths,” Yost said in a release. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging hazards.”
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy