Laser weapons are among the most fun sci-fi futuristic mainstays of videogames. It's always awesome to be tropesing around some game only to pick up a huge laser cannon, like the Spartan Laser from Halo, ready to ruin the enemies day. Though this dude only needs a sniper for the same effect. There's nothing quite like a high powered beam of light to totally annihilate whatever's in its destructive path, even if that's just dirt with a vacuum cleaner.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO