It's been nearly two years since the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been able to work out of its office in Lake Charles. Like so many residential homes and businesses here in SWLA the DCFS building was heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura and Delta. Now the wait is over and the local was able to mark the occasion recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. As, DCFS Assistant Secretary for Family Support Shauana Howard, told KPLC "It's been a long time coming."

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO