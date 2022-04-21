ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Heika's Take: Another loss on road trip has Stars in need of restart

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta -- The Stars have picked a bad time to spring a leak. There's no good time, of course, in the NHL. But Dallas allowed six goals on Monday in Vancouver and 50 shots on goal Wednesday in Edmonton. As they try to solidify a playoff spot in the Western...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche at Jets

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-17-6) AT WINNIPEG JETS (35-32-11) 7:00 PM MT | ROGERS PLACE. The Colorado Avalanche begin the final week of the regular season as they seek a season sweep against the division rival Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening. Puck will drop at 5 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Panthers win again; Hintz leads Stars

Huge win for the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference playoff race as they gained two massive points to keep a cushion between them and the Vegas Golden Knights. Hintz scored two goals in two minutes to continue his great season and help lead the Stars to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Their remaining game against Vegas will probably determine that playoff spot.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-3 Loss To Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a hat trick in the second period from Evander Kane, and Mike Smith continued his dominance in regulation over the Colorado Avalanche as the Oilers dumped the Avs, 6-3, on Friday. The hat trick gave Kane 20 goals for the seventh consecutive season. Smith hasn’t lost to Colorado in regulation since 2008, when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
DENVER, CO
NHL

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - It's only fitting that the Boston Bruins will pay the Canadiens their first visit to the Bell Centre since legendary, Hall-of-Fame forward Guy Lafleur passed away from cancer on Friday. Lafleur was a veteran of 70 regular-season matchups between the Habs and Bruins, netting 32 goals and 47...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers put record win streak on the line against Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - With a chance to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games, the surging Panthers will host the cross-state rival Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. Just the 10th team in NHL history to post a winning streak of at least 13 games, the Panthers have...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Daryl Reaugh
Person
Radek Faksa
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a second-straight victory

It's just a two-game winning streak, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking like they're ready for the postseason. After the loss to Detroit on Tuesday, there was a lot of chatter about how the Bolts would fare in their next three games, all against playoff opponents. So far, Tampa Bay has answered that question emphatically with two big wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

FLAMESTV PODCAST - SATURDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT

Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick have highlights, interviews and analysis from Saturday's win over the Canucks. The Flames dealt the Canucks' playoff hopes a major blow Saturday, as they skated to a 6-3 win on Fan Appreciation Night. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick break it all down, with postgame comments from Dillon Dube, Elias Lindholm and Head Coach Darryl Sutter.
NHL
WFAA

Hintz scores 2 for playoff-contending Stars in 3-2 win

DALLAS — (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes to pull Dallas even in the second, and Vladislav Namestnikov got the game-winner soon after to give the playoff-contending Stars a much-needed 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Not...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'show grit' in streak-snapping loss to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - After nearly two months, the Panthers have finally lost a game. In an intense matchup between cross-state rivals that featured a multitude of both goals and penalty minutes, the Atlantic Division champion Panthers saw their franchise-record winning streak snapped at 13 games with an 8-4 loss to the Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from another convincing win

The Tampa Bay Lightning's dominant stretch of offense continued on Sunday night when they took down the Florida Panthers by a score of 8-4. It was the third-straight win for the Bolts, who set a new franchise record for total goals in a three-game span after scoring 22 times over their last three contests.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Raanta leaves Hurricanes victory with injury

Nurse out for Oilers; Pastrnak, Lindholm miss game for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Antti Raanta left a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday with a lower-body injury. The goalie was injured making...
NHL
NHL

Forsberg Scores 40th as Preds Fall to Wild in Overtime

Nashville Picks Up Single Point as Back-to-Back Weekend Set Concludes. Filip Forsberg scored a goal and collected 2 assists, Mikael Granlund records 3 assists, but it wasn't enough as Predators fall in OT to Wild. 05:09 •. Filip Forsberg hit the 40-goal mark, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

'C' YOU IN THE PLAYOFFS

Lindholm scores 40th goal as Flames dump Canucks in final home game of regular season. The Flames had already given the C of Red two of the most important gifts of the season: a playoff berth, followed by a Pacific Division crown. But on Fan Appreciation Night Saturday at the...
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: April 24, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5) will play their last home game of the regular season as they host the San Jose Sharks (31-35-12) on Sunday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas and San Jose will close their season series on Sunday. The Golden Knights are 2-0-0 against the Sharks this year.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Getzlaf Grabs Assist in Final NHL Game as Ducks fall 6-3 to Blues

The Ducks could not maintain an early two-goal lead on Fan Appreciation Night, falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues in captain Ryan Getzlaf's swan song tonight at Honda Center. "It was incredible. It was a lot more than I expected and it was extremely emotional," Getzlaf said. "Happy and sad and all of those other things at the same time. Overall, that was the best way I could dream of going out. It was awesome. More than I could ever imagine, the people that showed up to support and go through that with me was incredible. I couldn't have asked for more. That showed a lot and it really hit me in the heart to see that that many people showed up tonight and helped support our team and myself on my way out."
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy