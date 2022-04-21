ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin’s Film ‘Rust’ Fined For Gun Safety Failures After Accident

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CAZL_0fFvfO6x00

Rust Movie Productions LLC is officially being fined by the state of New Mexico. A gun misfired on set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec Baldwin is the star of the film Rust and is at the center of the controversy.

New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said that Rust Movie Productions must pay a fine of $139,793 which is the highest level of citation allowed by state law. The state claims that there were several misfires that were not looked into before the fatal shooting.

The movie ‘Rust’ is fined by the state of New Mexico

In addition, the statement says there were not adequate safety measures and training happening on set. The incident happened on Oct. 21, 2021. Bob Genoway, bureau chief for occupational safety said, “What we had, based on our investigators’ findings, was a set of obvious hazards to employees regarding the use of firearms and management’s failure to act upon those obvious hazards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gINBq_0fFvfO6x00
WATER AND SUGAR: CARLO DI PALMA, THE COLOURS OF LIFE, (aka ACQUA E ZUCCHERO: CARLO DI PALMA, I COLORI DELLA VITA), Alec Baldwin, 2016. © Kino Lorber / Courtesy Everett Collection

The report continued, “The Safety Coordinator was present on set and took no direct action to address safety concerns. Management was provided with multiple opportunities to take corrective actions and chose not to do so. As a result of these failures, Director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were severely injured. Halyna Hutchins succumbed to her injuries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RQUy_0fFvfO6x00
MERCURY RISING, Alec Baldwin, 1998. © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

The state reportedly spent over 1,500 staff hours on the investigation and deemed the highest violation necessary. The report added that the horrible accident could have been avoided if proper safety measures were in place.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Safety#Instagram
hiphop-n-more.com

Video Surfaces of DaBaby Shooting & Killing Man in 2018, Contrary to His Self-Defense Claims

A new video has surfaced where DaBaby can be seen shooting and killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart in Charlotte, NC in 2018. The rapper had claimed self defense in the case and charges were never brought against him. DaBaby at the time claimed that Craig and his friend Henry Douglas were threatening the rapper and his family. “Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit,” DaBaby said on Instagram after the event. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing … But two [people] walk down on you and your whole … family, threatening y’all, whip out [a gun] on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of DaBaby's deadly 2018 shooting at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Police, SWAT respond to Northwestern Memorial Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Normal operations have resumed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a large police presence responded to the campus and the hospital went on lockdown due to reports of a hostage situation involving a person with a gun.The incident started around 8:40 p.m., when police say a threat was made by phone. The hospital then went on lockdown and notified the Chicago Police Department. A man who was inside the hospital while visiting a friend in the emergency room told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza he was pushed to a corner where he was sheltering in place until hospital staff were able to get him out of the building. He said he overheard security saying police were searching the interior and perimeter of the hospital.  CPD said they conducted a systematic search and all personnel were accounted for. At 10:23 p.m. the hospital tweeted that "no active threat" was found and the hospital had resumed normal operations. According to the tweet Chicago Police, the Northwestern University Police Department and hospital security responded to the threat. Northwestern Memorial Hospital is located at 251 East Huron Street in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Fatal Rowhome Fire In Kensington Claims Lives Of Father, 3 Sons; Mother Pushed Out Window To Survive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family tragedy happened in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday. A rowhome fire left a father and his three sons dead.  Crews raced to the 3200 block of Hartville Street near Allegheny Avenue early Sunday morning. They found huge flames leaping from the first and second floors.  Neighbors tell CBS3 the father killed in the fire jumped into action and ultimately saved his wife’s life.  Candles and flowers sit next to a pile of rubble and ash outside the home on Hartville Street. The growing memorial is in memory of the father and three children who lost their lives in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy