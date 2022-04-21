Jury Selection in Capital Murder Retrial Begins Today

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The body of a woman found wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street was just recently identified as Juanita Rodriguez. Today police have arrested the person who they say murdered her.Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department arrested Clinton Smith. The 65-year-old is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.On April 20 the body of Rodriguez was found in Dallas -- in the 3000 block of South Ledbetter Drive. Initially police had called the death unexplained, but after an autopsy determined the 54-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound the manner...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO