OPD – Police Resource Specialists

These wonderful ladies are our police resource specialists! They are some of the very first people that you see when you walk into the Police Department.

They write our non-emergency police reports, provide guidance and assistance to citizens, monitor our lobby, and sign-in visitors. They are our “information” hub of the PD! Supervisor Cari Rocha oversees this division.

“I enjoy meeting and helping the public and the officers to the best of my abilities.” - Vickie Folkers

“I like assisting citizens and helping my community in any way I can since I've lived in Odessa for over 20 years.” - Nora Verner

“What made me want to work with the PD is being able to help the community, when individuals come in here needing help, and actually being able to assist them is a great feeling.” – Kassarah Garcia

“I like the interaction with the public. Being able to assist others and help them navigate through the criminal justice system is very rewarding.” – Nya Womack

Pictured down below are:

Vickie Folkers

Nora Verner

Cari Rocha

Kassarah Garcia

Nya Womack