ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD – Police Resource Specialists

Odessa, Texas
Odessa, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usUlU_0fFvdlHy00

These wonderful ladies are our police resource specialists! They are some of the very first people that you see when you walk into the Police Department.

They write our non-emergency police reports, provide guidance and assistance to citizens, monitor our lobby, and sign-in visitors. They are our “information” hub of the PD! Supervisor Cari Rocha oversees this division.

“I enjoy meeting and helping the public and the officers to the best of my abilities.” - Vickie Folkers

“I like assisting citizens and helping my community in any way I can since I've lived in Odessa for over 20 years.” - Nora Verner

“What made me want to work with the PD is being able to help the community, when individuals come in here needing help, and actually being able to assist them is a great feeling.” – Kassarah Garcia

“I like the interaction with the public. Being able to assist others and help them navigate through the criminal justice system is very rewarding.” – Nya Womack

Pictured down below are:

Vickie Folkers

Nora Verner

Cari Rocha

Kassarah Garcia

Nya Womack

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Opd#The Police Department
News 12

“Racially charged” threats force two-hour delay for Newburgh schools

“Racially charged” threats are keeping Newburgh students home this morning. All Newburgh schools are opening on a two-hour delay today. Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit sent a letter home to parent that says the district received threats against some of the schools in the district and is working with local law enforcement to investigate the situation.
NEWBURGH, NY
WBTW News13

Robeson County homicide team, North Carolina SBI conduct investigation near Red Springs

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County homicide investigators and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation Monday night near Red Springs, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said authorities were conducting the investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road. No additional information […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Odessa, Texas

Odessa, Texas

121
Followers
517
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa is a city in and the county seat of Ector County, Texas, United States. It is located primarily in Ector County, although a small section of the city extends into Midland County. Odessa's population was 99,940 at the 2010 census, making it the 28th-most populous city in Texas; estimates as of July 2019 indicate a population of 123,334 in the city. It is the principal city of the Odessa metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Ector County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy