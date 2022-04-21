ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 reasons why Deebo Samuel is perfect for the Jets

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12q8yC_0fFvYuA400

Disgruntled 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade after a 2021 season in which he finished third in the league in scrimmage yards. The 26-year-old Samuel was arguably the most explosive wideout in the sport, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards (18.2 yards per catch) and six touchdowns to go along with 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

Samuel is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and is in line for a payday sooner than later. Money isn’t the driving force behind Samuel’s desire to leave the 49ers, though, as he is unhappy with his usage in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jets profile as primary players to land Samuel for an assortment of reasons. New York isn’t anticipating the star wideout will be traded for anything less than a “king’s ransom,” per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, but Joe Douglas already made a run at Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason. A pursuit of Samuel could very well be in store for Gang Green.

In the event that Samuel does indeed become available to the Jets, here are five reasons why he is a perfect fit for the Jets.

Scheme fit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEVDh_0fFvYuA400
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel has spent his entire NFL career playing in a west coast offense that is nearly identical to what the Jets run under Mike LaFleur. New York likely wouldn’t have any designs on lining Samuel up in the backfield — which seems to be his main issue with the 49ers. That would allow the talented wideout to get the ball in space on the outside and make defenders miss in the open field.

Samuel’s shiftiness allowed him to average nearly 20 yards per reception playing in an offense predicated mostly on short and intermediate passes. He fits like a glove with the Jets given LaFleur’s system.

Familiarity with coaching staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsB6p_0fFvYuA400
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Samuel’s familiarity with LaFleur goes beyond the offense he runs. The two spent time together in San Francisco before LaFleur followed Robert Saleh to the Jets as his offensive coordinator. Saleh was a hit with the 49ers and Samuel was one of the biggest personalities in the locker room. Saleh never directly coached Samuel as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, but the two know exactly what the other is about.

Versatility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04W92c_0fFvYuA400
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel is one of the few wide receivers in the NFL who can truly do it all. The South Carolina product’s hands are soft. His route running skills are crisp and he’s nearly impossible to bring down once he gets going in the open field. He also has the speed to beat a defense over the top when he has to. It would be impossible for the Jets not to find a place for Samuel in their offense. Players of his ilk don’t become available often.

Zach Wilson needs a true No. 1 receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfwE7_0fFvYuA400
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Corey Davis is a good receiver, but he’s not a true No. 1 option and it showed in his first season with the Jets. Elijah Moore has No. 1 potential, but he’s entering his second season and still has plenty of growing to do. Braxton Berrios is a quality depth piece, but nothing more. Denzel Mims is an unknown after a disastrous 2021 campaign.

Samuel gives Wilson exactly what he needs — a dominant top option split out wide. New York is invested in the second-year quarterback. Arming Wilson with a top-flight pass-catcher puts him in a position to take his game to the next level in 2022.

Production over potential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOtPx_0fFvYuA400
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

New York’s push to land Hill was a clear indication that Douglas prefers to acquire a proven wide receiver over a rookie who has the potential to one day ascend to that level. USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams are all strong prospects with high ceilings. Samuel is a proven commodity at this point, though, and even if he didn’t break out until just last season, the Jets will take him over a neophyte any day of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Earl Thomas drama returns, Stephen Jones addresses Deebo Samuel status

With less than a week to go before the NFL draft, Cowboys fans are still clinging to the hope that the Joneses will jump into the free agency pool with every name that surfaces. Stephen Jones gave a politically-correct answer on Friday when asked in a roundabout way about 49ers star Deebo Samuel. And former Seahawks defensive back is talking comeback, which means Dallas is once again considered a landing spot.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s stern message to 49ers on contract offer

It’s been a wild offseason for the San Francisco 49ers so far. The franchise is hopeful to have Trey Lance take over as the starting quarterback, but Jimmy Garoppolo still remains on the roster. Meanwhile, there has been non-stop drama regarding Deebo Samuel. The superstar receiver is in talks for a new contract extension, but trade rumors continue to expand for now.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Josina Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: What WR market means for CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard as Dallas' Deebo?

The wide receivers are turning the NFL on its head this offseason. In this edition of News and Notes, we look at how the massive paydays being rung up by several pass-catchers could impact the Cowboys’ new WR1 twelve months from now. And while teams scramble to figure out a way to make a bid for the multidimensional services of a certain 49ers wideout, we look at how the Cowboys could perhaps DIY their own Deebo out of current running back Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores wanted to draft 1 QB instead of Tua Tagovailoa

There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl Network#American Football#Cbs Sports#Tyreek Hill#Gang Green
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team ‘all in’ on trying to trade for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft, and they are said to have a very specific plan in mind for the second one. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, there is buzz amid NFL circles that the Jets are “all in” on trying to use the 10th overall pick as part of a trade package for Deebo Samuel. They also have the No. 4 overall pick, which many expect them to use on an elite pass-rusher.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft roundup: Where everyone is projecting Jaquan Brisker in 2022 NFL draft

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 NFL draft pool, and he could very well be the second safety selected by an NFL team after Notre Dame‘s Kyle Hamilton goes in the first round. But the mock drafts leading up to the start of the 2022 NFL draft seem to be in some unison in believing Brisker will have to wait until the second day of the draft to get the awaited phone call from some NFL general manager or head coach. Brisker appears in the second round of many mock drafts from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy