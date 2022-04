Twitter is in “advanced discussions” to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid to buy the social media company, according to The Wall Street Journal. A confirmation of the deal could come as soon as today, Bloomberg reported. Discussions are ongoing to negotiate details of the transaction that would be valued at $54.20 per share, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Wall Street Journal cautioned that there are no guarantees a deal will be finalized.

BUSINESS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO