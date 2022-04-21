ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in death of 51-year-old Queens woman found in duffel bag near home

By Mark Morales, Eric Levenson, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, who was found over the weekend inside a duffel bag in Queens, the New York City Police Department...

