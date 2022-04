(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System presents Camelot, the Musical, produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, in the Thompson Park Theater Barn in Lincroft, across two weekends (May 13-14 and May 20-21). In this classic musical, based on T.H. White’s The Once and Future King, King Arthur founds the kingdom of Camelot and the Knights of the Round Table, who fight for justice and right, only to see his ideal crumble when his wife Guinevere falls in love with his favorite knight, Sir Lancelot.

