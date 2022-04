SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer for most (noticeably cooler in NJ). High: 72. Saturday wasn’t too bad of a day for this time of the year as many locations reached closed to normal high temperatures in the mid 60s despite limited amounts of sunshine. Some isolated sprinkles were seen, mainly to the north and west, but all-in-all, it was a decent day to be out and about. This time of year, day-to-day temperatures can vary, sometimes greatly, depending on which side of a back door cold front we find ourselves on. The back door front is a common feature on our spring weather map in the Northeast U.S., and is the boundary between cool air and sometimes cloudier skies along and to the north of it and warmer and sunnier weather to the south. And indeed we are tracking one of these back door fronts this weekend which now looks to get hung up more to our west for Sunday leading to slightly cooler temperatures compared to earlier forecasts. We still anticipate a pleasant day regardless on Sunday with more in the way of sunshine. Early next week, our weather will take a turn for the wetter with a round of showers Tuesday, followed by some sharply cooler weather with highs back in the unseasonably cool 50s for the second half of next week, with brisk breezes making it feel even cooler.

