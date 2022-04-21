UPDATE: Snow leads to chain controls throughout Truckee-Tahoe area

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver had to be pulled out using the Jaws of Life after a crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Caltrans’ Whitmore Maintenance Station south of Emigrant Gap. Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Gold Run) Cal Fire crews, Placer County firefighters, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene and found a vehicle upside down off the highway. Officers say the driver was trapped due to the damage to their vehicle. With the help of Cal Fire crews, the Jaw of Life was used on the vehicle and the driver was pulled out. He was then carried up the steep embankment and was taken by ambulance the hospital. No other information about the driver’s condition was released. Authorities say there have been multiple spinouts on Sierra roadways due to the heavy snow hitting the region on Thursday. Chain controls remain in effect on all major highways.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO