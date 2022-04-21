ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

UPDATE: Snow leads to chain controls throughout Truckee-Tahoe area

By Staff report
Sierra Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI-80: Interstate 80 is closed to all tractor-semitrailer combinations from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to spin-outs. For eastbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee. For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are...

www.sierrasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Soda Springs, CA
City
Tahoma, CA
City
Tahoe City, CA
City
Kings Beach, CA
Truckee, CA
Traffic
City
Applegate, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Orange stripes on I-5 | What drivers need to know

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been driving on the I-5 in North County lately, then you’ve noticed the new orange striping that has appeared all over the roadway. It’s had many drivers wondering what they mean. CBS 8 spoke to Caltrans to find out what drivers need to know.
CARLSBAD, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Two People Dead in Northeast Nevada Shooting

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities are investigating the shooting death of two people at a home in Spring Creek, Nevada Tuesday afternoon. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at just before 5 p.m. to the 700 Block of Spring Creek Parkway following a 911 call for a domestic dispute where a gun was fired. Two children had ran to a nearby house and reported their mother had been shot to 911 dispatch. When officers arrived at the home they found a woman dead, identified as 44-year-old Casandra Banuelos, on the kitchen floor. Deputies attempted life-saving measures. The Elko County Sheriff's Office said 53-year-old Ruben Banuelos was found lying next to the woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and still breathing. Ruben was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two children have been placed in the protective care of extended family. The sheriff's office said it is trying to determine a motive.
SPRING CREEK, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Tires#Vehicles#National Weather Service#Weather
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Potent Spring Storm Roaring Toward Bay Area; Avalanche Watch Issued For Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm system, spun to life in the frigid waters off the Aleutian Island, advanced down the West Coast Wednesday afternoon toward the San Francisco Bay Area, carrying with it a threat of intense downpours, thundershowers and several feet of snow for the Sierra. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning late Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning. “A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains,” the weather service warned. “Heavy snow loading could...
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Tornado touched down in San Joaquin County, National Weather Service says

A “weak tornado” briefly touched down in a field near Isleton in San Joaquin County on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Sacramento said. The NWS said Friday that it received video of the tornado by a trained weather spotter and according to a preliminary determination the tornado had a width of less than 50 feet and touched down for less than a minute.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jaws Of Life Needed To Free Driver After Crash Off I-80 During Snowstorm

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver had to be pulled out using the Jaws of Life after a crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Caltrans’ Whitmore Maintenance Station south of Emigrant Gap. Scene of the crash. (Credit: CHP Gold Run) Cal Fire crews, Placer County firefighters, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene and found a vehicle upside down off the highway. Officers say the driver was trapped due to the damage to their vehicle. With the help of Cal Fire crews, the Jaw of Life was used on the vehicle and the driver was pulled out. He was then carried up the steep embankment and was taken by ambulance the hospital. No other information about the driver’s condition was released. Authorities say there have been multiple spinouts on Sierra roadways due to the heavy snow hitting the region on Thursday. Chain controls remain in effect on all major highways.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning issued for parts of Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California and a funnel cloud was even spotted. The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. Footage from around the area shows funnel clouds forming in...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
KCRA.com

Driver dies after crashing into Sacramento River in Yolo County, officials say

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — A driver is dead after they crashed and landed partially into a body of water in Yolo County officials said Tuesday. The solo-vehicle accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on South River Road near County Road 141 in the Clarksburg area, according to the California Highway Patrol Woodland division. Officers who went to the crash found the vehicle partially into the Sacramento River.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Spring storm brings heavy snow to Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was also issued for the central Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Reopens In Placer County After Big Rig Crash, Diesel Fuel Leakage Shuts Down WB Lanes

WHITMORE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig and diesel fuel leak briefly shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County. Caltrans said the crash happened late Friday afternoon near Whitmore Road and blocked all lanes. As of 5:50, the lanes were back open with traffic flowing. The roadways were still wet and covered with some snow from this week’s major winter-like storm that rolled through Northern California.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Killed In Nevada House Fire

(Nevada, IA) — Officials in Nevada say a 74-year-old woman has died in a house fire. Emergency responders were called to the location at about 5:30 p-m Thursday. Firefighters say Ruth Olson was still inside the home when they arrived. They were able to pull her out of the burning structure. Olson was taken to a nearby hospital where she died early this (Friday) morning. KCCI / TV reports Nevada officials have determined the fire was accidentally started by careless smoking while using a home oxygen source. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
NEVADA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy