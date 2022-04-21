ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Gonzales took Aaron Pico loss personally, made adjustments for Kai Kamaka fight: 'I'm going to f*ck him up'

By Nolan King, Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
HONOLULU – Justin Gonzales comes into Bellator 279 with a sour taste in his mouth, but one he’s ready to wash out as soon as possible.

For the first time in his professional career, Gonzales (12-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) enters a fight coming off a loss, a unanimous decision defeat to Aaron Pico at Bellator 271 in November. Defeat stung.

“I took that loss pretty personal,” Gonzales told MMA Junkie at a pre-fight news conference. “It was the first one of my career. Obviously, I take it personal. I didn’t like it. I hate losing. It doesn’t matter if it’s chess. It’s doesn’t matter if it’s cards. It doesn’t matter if it’s a race. It doesn’t matter if it’s a fight. I hate that sh*t. I hate losing.”

At Bellator 279, Gonzales has a chance to restart his momentum when he fights King (11-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) in lightweight prelim bout. While a loss is a loss, Gonzales thinks he accurately identified and adjusted the necessary fixes.

“I took it personal, took some time, reanalyzed some things, focused on some things, and we weren’t too far off. I’m better than ever. (I’ve) evolved, grown, ready to handle some business.”

Gonzales, a former LFA champion, now has a chance to further put the loss behind him when he fights former UFC fighter Kai Kamaka (9-4-1 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), a home-state fighter, on the Bellator 279 prelims.

“If I’ve got to beat this dude up on the feet, then so be it. I’ll beat him up on the feet. If I’ve got to wrestle him (or) break him down, then that’s what’s going to happen. Kai is tough. He’s a gamer. He’s going to bring the fight. I know that. Especially being here in Hawaii, he wants to put on a show. But in my eyes, I’m just all-around better than him – so I’m going to f*ck him up.”

Bellator 279 takes place Saturday at Neal S. Blaisdell Center with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Related
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
HONOLULU, HI
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry says ex-bodyguard

MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to jjust get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson, who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger on board a plane and left him bloodied this week, often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

