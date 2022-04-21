Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning.

Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.