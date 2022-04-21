ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See ‘Teazur’ and ‘The Tailgate Poets’ This Weekend in Texarkana

By Wes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend you can rock out with "Teazur" or get your country music fix with the "Tailgate Poets" in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this...

Kicker 102.5

Enjoy The Movie ‘Encanto’ Under The Stars For Free Friday

You can see the movie 'Encanto' for free on Friday at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Texarkana. The Richmond Road Baptist Church is showing the movie 'Encanto' on their 24-foot widescreen. This is what the church had to say about this free event. Join us for our April Community Outdoor...
