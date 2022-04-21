See ‘Teazur’ and ‘The Tailgate Poets’ This Weekend in Texarkana

This weekend, history returns to its origins in Washington, Arkansas in the form of a Bowie knife on display at the James Black's Bowie Heritage Festival. As the story goes, the Bowie knife was created after a duel on a Mississippi River sandbar just above Natchez, Mississippi, the event was on September 19, 1827. James Bowie was forever catapulted to fame defending himself by disemboweling an assailant despite being shot three times and stabbed four times. He survived that fight only to lose his life in Texas' most famous battle at the Alamo in 1836. The weapon he used was described in the newspapers as a “large butcher knife.” From that time on men wanted a knife rapidly being called the “Bowie knife.”

WASHINGTON, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO