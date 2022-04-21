ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

Memorial rodeo planned for April 29-30

By Rob Viehman
 3 days ago

The First Annual Lane Bridgeman Memorial Rodeo will be held at the Sullivan Fairgrounds April 29-30. The event will raise money for scholarships. Lane Wes Bridgeman was a high school student and active member of the Forest Hill 4-H Club in Bourbon. He was the...

