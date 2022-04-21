ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Victims of deadly I-81 pileup identified

By Emily Silvi
 3 days ago

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the identities of the six victims who died as a result of the pileup on I-81 in March.

Terri Stull, 56 and Douglas Teeter, 57, both of Lexington, Massachusetts. Rita Matos, 40 and Edward Ramos 43 both of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. William Douglas, 69 of Pine Grove, West Virginia. Domingo Diaz, 66 of Brooklyn, New York.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pile up closes I-81 in Schuylkill County

The pileup happened on I-81 in March of as a result of snow squalls that hindered drivers’ visibility. Crews worked for 36 hours to clear the highway of the debris that the crash left behind.

Pennsylvania State Police released the names of the six people who died in the wreck after positive identifications were made using their DNA.

On Tuesday, first responders were honored for their efforts during the emergency .

