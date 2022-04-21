NR Schools: Apples tastes and charts

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.

GRANDVIEW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO