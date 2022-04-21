ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, OH

NR Schools: Apples tastes and charts

clermontsun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is a good slice of learning at New Richmond Schools as demonstrated by Locust...

www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
New Richmond, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Some LaRosa’s locations out of ingredient due to supplier issue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some LaRosa’s pizzeria locations may be out of lettuce. The Cincinnati-based restaurant chain sent word Friday that its supplier had temporarily stopped deliveries due to an issue with its harvesting equipment. Perhaps obviously, it won’t have any affect on the restaurant’s pizza offerings, but salad and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Locust Corner Elementary
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon "brushing" scam in Central Ohio

A Columbus woman tells Better Call 4 that packages containing those items turned up on her doorstep, all addressed to her, all from Amazon. https://nbc4i.co/37nYdlj.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox47News

Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds

CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
TOLEDO, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Love Yard Sales? There’s a Town Wide Yard Sale in this Small Town in Indiana

It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
GRANDVIEW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.9 WGRD

Plan on Going to Cedar Point This Year? Leave Cash At Home

If you are planning a trip to Cedar Point this season, make sure you have your debit or credit card with you because they are no longer accepting cash. There are a few places in this world that I call my happy place and those are being in a treestand, fishing with my son, and going to Cedar Point.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the Cannabis-Themed Block Party on Short Vine

Cheba Hut, The Cupboard, PotHead Genius and more 4/20-friendly Cincinnati businesses celebrated the April 20 holiday with a block party on Short Vine in Corryville. The party had food, live music, a slew of vendors selling art, clothing and “tobacco accessories," a joint rolling competition, a Kool-Aid chugging competition (don’t worry, this isn’t Jonestown) and a 4/20 flash tattoo sale thanks to Beelistic Tattoo & Piercing. Check out everything we saw.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHNT News 19

Cullman Strawberry Festival returns in May

Besides the namesake berry, which local farmers will be selling starting at 7 a.m., there will be performances from locally and nationally recognized bands/singers, a kid's area, arts and crafts vendors, a baking competition, and more.
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy