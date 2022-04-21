NR Schools: Apples tastes and charts

What makes a good logo? We'd argue that a striking design with a hidden meaning are the fundamentals of a logo. We see so many designs here at Creative Bloq and while some are great, others miss the mark – a little like this Dairy Queen logo with an obscure hidden meaning.
People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
HEBRON, Ky. — The Transportation Security Administration had to double-check one Cincinnati visitor's luggage on their way out of town all because of a few packages of goetta. A woman traveling to her home in Tulsa after visiting family in Cincinnati tweeted a photo of the eight rolls of...
In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some LaRosa’s pizzeria locations may be out of lettuce. The Cincinnati-based restaurant chain sent word Friday that its supplier had temporarily stopped deliveries due to an issue with its harvesting equipment. Perhaps obviously, it won’t have any affect on the restaurant’s pizza offerings, but salad and...
CINCINNATI — Kings Island and its sister parks might have to give out partial refunds for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season if attorneys win a class action lawsuit against its parent company. A pandemic-related lawsuit against Cedar Fair will be allowed to move forward, according to a US District Court...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Ohio, you may want to consider the following restaurants.
It is yard sale season in the Tri-State and we are absolutely pumped to see them popping up all over the place. There's a town-wide yard sale in this Indiana small town. If you love yard sales this is going to get you so excited. The town of Grandview, Indiana is hosting their annual Spring Town Wide Yard Sale and they would love for ou to come and buy all their stuff. You never really know what you'll find but they promise you're gonna leave with something you can't live without.
Red Bird River Shelter PetroglyphsPicture by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D.: Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA The Red Bird River petroglyphs are a series of petroglyphs or carvings on a stone called the Red Bird Stone.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Over-the-Rhine is closed Friday due to illness, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. The district spokesperson did not specify which illness prompted the closure. Classes will resume Monday. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
If you are planning a trip to Cedar Point this season, make sure you have your debit or credit card with you because they are no longer accepting cash. There are a few places in this world that I call my happy place and those are being in a treestand, fishing with my son, and going to Cedar Point.
Cheba Hut, The Cupboard, PotHead Genius and more 4/20-friendly Cincinnati businesses celebrated the April 20 holiday with a block party on Short Vine in Corryville. The party had food, live music, a slew of vendors selling art, clothing and “tobacco accessories," a joint rolling competition, a Kool-Aid chugging competition (don’t worry, this isn’t Jonestown) and a 4/20 flash tattoo sale thanks to Beelistic Tattoo & Piercing. Check out everything we saw.
Besides the namesake berry, which local farmers will be selling starting at 7 a.m., there will be performances from locally and nationally recognized bands/singers, a kid's area, arts and crafts vendors, a baking competition, and more.
Comments / 0