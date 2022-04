(Griswold) Ryan Lockwood has enjoyed his experience as the Griswold girls basketball assistant coach so much that he’s ready to take on a bigger role. Earlier this week the Tigers officially promoted Lockwood to the top spot on the bench. “The last three years working as an assistant with these girls they’ve been hard workers and really have a desire to keep pushing forward. I’m just happy to continue with the program in a new role. ”

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO