Travel Update: ODOT still at it this morning…

A pickup driver was killed Friday afternoon after losing control on rainy Highway 20 east of Bend and sliding into the path of another oncoming pickup, Oregon State Police confirmed at the scene.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family members involved the two-vehicle crash on the Bend Parkway Friday morning Friday are still recovering, especially 5-year old Kai Banderas. The crash injured four people, including two young children, and caused lengthy lane closures and traffic delays on Friday. Their nanny, who was driving the...
A beach hazard advisory was issued Saturday through Sunday evening due to increased potential for dangerous sneaker waves along the entire Oregon coast. The National Weather Service said sneaker waves were possible from the southern Oregon coast north to the southwest Washington coast, starting late Saturday. The danger is greatest at high tide, around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Gregory Williams, 48, of Grants Pass, was killed Sunday afternoon when the Janus motorcycle he was riding crashed into a guardrail on US 199 approximately four miles north of Selma shortly before 1 PM. Williams was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. One lane was closed for approximately...
