ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Tractor-trailer carrying cows overturns along Winston-Salem interstate

By Jennifer Gamertsfelder
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer hauling cows overturned along an interstate in Winston-Salem Thursday morning, closing the area for a time. It happened before 5 a.m. on...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Victim In Deadly Ives Dairy Road Crash Identified As Saul Daulphin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the identity of the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night. The passenger inside a black Mercedes which was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court, was 52-year-old Saul Daulphin. The other victims, all in their teens, were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said a car driving westbound on Ives Dairy hit the brakes before slamming into another vehicle, making a left turn. “A guy T-boned the other...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Cattle#Tractor#Accident#Winston Salem Pd#Cityofwspolice
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 31-year-old FDNY member killed in Sunday 3-alarm fire

The FDNY says 31-year-old Firefighter Timothy Klein was tragically killed Sunday afternoon while fighting a three-alarm house fire. As his body was transferred from the hospital Sunday night, he was saluted by his fellow members of the FDNY. News 12's Jericho Tran is in the Alert Center with more information...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD: Another person found dead in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire

Another person was killed after a fire in Canarsie Sunday. The news comes in addition to a firefighter who died while trying to put the fire out. Timothy Klein, 31, was a member at Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie. He was a six-year veteran. He was killed Sunday afternoon while fighting a three-alarm house fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting injures minor on Glendare Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that inured one minor. Officers said that they responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 300-block of Glendare Drive following the incident. Upon their arrival, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper right arm....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSAV News 3

1 injured in Sunday night shooting in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday night, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Nottingham and Robin Hood Drive. The victim was transported to the hospital. No one has been taken into custody at this time. The intersection […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy