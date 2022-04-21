Tractor-trailer carrying cows overturns along Winston-Salem interstate

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the identity of the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Northeast Miami on Friday night. The passenger inside a black Mercedes which was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and NE 3rd Court, was 52-year-old Saul Daulphin. The other victims, all in their teens, were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Victor Gonzon heard the moments before the loud collision. He said a car driving westbound on Ives Dairy hit the brakes before slamming into another vehicle, making a left turn. “A guy T-boned the other...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO