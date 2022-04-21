High-Res and Lossless Audio: Are You Getting Your Money's Worth?

Traditional computer speakers tend to take up a lot of desk space and seldom match the style of your gaming peripherals. That’s why the sleek and compact Razer Leviathan soundbar earned high marks when we reviewed it seven years ago, for coupling powerful under-monitor sound with a subwoofer to really let your games boom. The Razer Leviathan V2 ($249.99) offers the same 2.1-channel audio experience, while adding several improvements like RGB lighting, enhanced audio components, and Razer Chroma compatibility. Unfortunately, Razer removed the 3.5mm and optical audio inputs, which prevents the soundbar from realistically being used anywhere other than underneath your monitor. That drawback aside, the Leviathan V2 is still a strong option for enhancing your gaming audio that costs much less than its closest competitor, LG’s UltraGear GP9 ($499.99).

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO