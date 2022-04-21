ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Walker Jr. continues to show leadership for Browns

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The addition of LB Anthony Walker Jr. last year was seen as an important one for the culture and identity of the defense. While it was surprising that the team invested almost $5 million for one year of Walker, the gamble paid off leading to the team bringing him back for another season at a slightly lower price.

Last year, despite missing four games, Walker tallied 113 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection. While Walker’s boxscore lacks splash plays, his consistency at the position was valuable as the team transitioned Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to the pro level.

Darius Leonard heaped praises on his former teammate when Cleveland signed Walker. Leonard focused on his leadership and character as a huge part of his value. Greg Newsome II did the same.

Last year, the new Browns linebacker chose to take the #4 jersey which once belonged to team legend Phil Dawson. Earlier this offseason, we noted that it looked like Walker was set to change again to make room for Deshaun Watson to wear #4. Walker shared how that happened and why:

Deciding to reach out to the team’s new offensive leader instead of waiting for him to do so, especially given how much Walker values the number, shows great maturity. While Watson may have given Walker a financial incentive to do so, Walker’s initiation likely helps bond the two team leaders.

Walker’s addition paid off on the field last year and continues to pay dividends off of it. Great leadership finds a way.

