Pennsauken Township Launches Community Cat Trap Rental Program

CAMDEN, N.J. — Camden is welcoming food trucks into the city after City Council passed an ordinance last week to regulate the permitting process. The ordinance gives the city’s Department of Code Enforcement the power to grant up to seven permits in one time frame for food trucks to serve in certain designated areas, including Camden’s waterfront and the business district. The ordinance prohibits food trucks from setting up within 200 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Roy Villaneuva, the owner of Latin Bites, is excited to have another city to operate his food truck. “This year is going to be great,” Villaneuva said. “It’s...

