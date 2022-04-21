ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Pennsauken Township Launches Community Cat Trap Rental Program

By Editor's Desk
allaroundpennsauken.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsauken Township is sponsoring a trap rental program to help residents manage the community cat populations in their neighborhoods. Traps are currently available by appointment only, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.,...

allaroundpennsauken.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Camden Welcoming Food Trucks After City Council Passes Ordinance To Regulate Permitting Process

CAMDEN, N.J. — Camden is welcoming food trucks into the city after City Council passed an ordinance last week to regulate the permitting process. The ordinance gives the city’s Department of Code Enforcement the power to grant up to seven permits in one time frame for food trucks to serve in certain designated areas, including Camden’s waterfront and the business district. The ordinance prohibits food trucks from setting up within 200 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Roy Villaneuva, the owner of Latin Bites, is excited to have another city to operate his food truck. “This year is going to be great,” Villaneuva said. “It’s...
CAMDEN, NJ
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cats#The Trap#Traps
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter (CASWY) Adoptable Pets - April 22, 2022

I am Bentley, a big guy. I am a very outgoing and friendly boy who absolutely loves my special diet treats. I have a severe skin allergy to any protein besides pork, so we have him on Purina Pro Plan Hypoallergenic (HA) Hydrolyzed food as well as HA specific treats. I am crate trained and can be for hours. It is highly recommended that I go to a home with older children as I am not a big fan of hugs or grabbing. I have shown to be dog friendly with other dogs.
CHEYENNE, WY
pethelpful.com

The Canine Roommate: Top 10 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living

I'm perfectly content living with two goofy Shetland Sheepdogs who constantly steal my pillows and stomp me flat into the bed. Despite these dogs' size and fragility, it is essential to schedule daily walks and play sessions to keep your dogs happy. By doing so, you will undoubtedly be able to mold your lovable fluff ball into the perfect canine-sized roommate you've always dreamed about!
PETS
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy