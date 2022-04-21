ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jury Selection in Capital Murder Retrial Begins Today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Jury selection begins today in the retrial of Billy Chemirmir for the murder of 81-year old Lu Thi Harris of Dallas. The first capital...

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
inForney.com

Grand jury indicts Mabank father on murder charges

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Kaufman County grand jury formally indicted Shannon Lynn Wiley, 52 of Mabank of murder on Friday, nearly a year since the tragedy unfolded that left his 27 year-old son dead. After a lengthy and "spotty" investigation by Mabank Police Department and internal delays at...
CBS DFW

Dallas PD arrest Clinton Smith for murder of woman found in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  The body of a woman found wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street was just recently identified as Juanita Rodriguez. Today police have arrested the person who they say murdered her.Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department arrested Clinton Smith. The 65-year-old is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.On April 20 the body of Rodriguez was found in Dallas -- in the 3000 block of South Ledbetter Drive. Initially police had called the death unexplained, but after an autopsy determined the 54-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound the manner...
WFAA

Man pleads guilty to murdering North Texas teenage girl with hammer

BEDFORD, Texas — A man pleaded guilty to the murder of a 14-year-old Bedford girl Thursday, receiving 10 years in prison for first-degree murder, officials announced. The murderer, 21-year-old Jordin Roache, has been in jail since first being arrested in 2017, and reached the plea deal with the 372nd District Court.
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arrest Made in Murder of Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic, Dumped on Roadside

A day after confirming the murder of Duncanville resident Juanita Rodriguez, Dallas Police say they've made an arrest connected to the woman's death. On Friday morning, Dallas police said 65-year-old Clinton Jones, aka Clinton Smith, and charged him with murder. Jones is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $1,500,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
WFAA

2 sentenced to life without parole in 2019 robbery, murder of Garland convenience store clerk, officials say

GARLAND, Texas — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of a Garland convenience store clerk, officials said. The Garland Police Department announced this past week that a Dallas County court sentenced 21-year-old Luis Alejandro Espinoza and 21-year-old Emmanuel Martinez to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the robbery and shooting death of 30-year-old Heng Lam.
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
WFAA

Former Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested in Frisco, police say

FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested last week in Frisco on an assault charge, police and Wilson's attorney confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday. Wilson faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, but his attorney has disputed the allegations on...
