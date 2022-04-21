ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bobby & Lunchbox Finalized Their First Storage Unit Purchase

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41B3eN_0fFuqBSO00

Last week, Bobby Bones and Lunchbox finalized their first ever business together.

The two of them are buying storage units and reselling the items in them. Their business is called "Boxing Bob Inc" where Bones pays for 75% of the unit and Lunchbox pays for 25% of the unit. Then after they purchase a storage unit, Lunchbox has to go remove everything and resell it. Anything they sell, Bones and Lunchbox will equally split the earnings.

During The Bobby Bones Show today (April 21), they shared the news that they purchased their first storage unit for a little over $237. The unit has several shoes shown in the photos and caused Bones and Lunchbox to get in a bidding war. But thankfully they were able to get the final bid and now Lunchbox is headed out this weekend to see their purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Bones And Lunchbox
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy