This year’s Earth Day arrives against a grim backdrop. The most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that it is “now or never” to avert irreversible global heating.That news hits my continent of Africa especially hard. Though we produce only four per cent of global carbon emissions, the lowest of any world region, we’re already paying a disproportionate price. Africa faces a bleak future full of extreme weather events, such as the rapid recession of rare glaciers, desertification, famines and torrential rains. The continent is already under-resourced and lacks the infrastructure to deal with the worst effects of the climate crisis.But...

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO