Lakeville, MA

Lakeville Tulip Farm Cancels Season, But You Can Still Find These Spring Blooms Locally

By Nancy Hall
 3 days ago
Tulip season is just about here, but not every farm that usually features fields of these flowers is going to be opening for the 2022 season. Golden Hour Farms in Lakeville made the sad announcement last week that they would not be able to open this spring. A bad growing season...

1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

