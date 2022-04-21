ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

RECALL: Zucchini sold at Walmart in 18 states may pose salmonella risk

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6cTB_0fFun7Ta00

(NEXSTAR) — World Variety Produce, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Organic Marketside Zucchini product due to possible salmonella contamination.

In an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , the company explained the recall is for case lot no. 38706503 bearing the UPC code 6-81131-22105-4. The package affected is 2 count/6 ounces.

World Variety says the Organic Marketside Zucchini was sold at some Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Babyganics bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

Consumers who have purchased or believe they may have purchased the item are advised to throw it away immediately.

While no illnesses have been reported, the company notes salmonella organisms can cause serious and even fatal illnesses in young children, elderly or immunocompromised people. The company says the recall was triggered after a single lot of imported zucchini tested positive for salmonella.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact World Variety Produce at (800) 588-0151.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

How much have used car prices gone up in each state?

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Nebraska, IN
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Texas Health
State
Kentucky State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Arizona State
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Arkansas Health
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Walmart#The Recall#Nexstar#Organic#Upc#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: The work week is starting off warm in the 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. But have the rain gear handy for later today, as a weak line of showers and storms is expected by mid afternoon. The severe risk is a low Level 1 “Marginal” for today, mainly for gusty winds. Rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Five injured in Moselle car crash

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A head-on crash between two cars left five people injured on Friday, April 22. Jones County officials said the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on Ovett Moselle Road. The crash involved a Chevrolet pickup truck with three occupants and a Ford Mustang with two occupants. According to responders, all occupants suffered […]
MOSELLE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy