Richard William Decker Sr., known to many as “Trapper” of Poughkeepsie, NY, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 85. Born on August 16, 1936, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of William P. and Gladys Whitted Decker. Richard married the...

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO