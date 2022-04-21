Des Moines man sentenced to 50 years for woman’s murder

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a Cambridge woman.

Jaquarious Scoggins, 22, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in January to second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen, the Des Moines Register reported Wednesday.

Scoggins must serve a minimum of 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in Wathen’s death.

Police have said officers and medics called to a home just south of Des Moines on April 2, 2018, found Wathen’s body. She had been shot in the head.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.