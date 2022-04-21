ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Love That For You - Episode 1.03 - #Joannastrong - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna attempts to win over her crush Jordan by recruiting...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

Welcome To Flatch - Episode 1.05 - That Old Flatch Magic - Press Release

Kelly inspires Dylan to return to his passion for magic with a visit to Flatch’s new magic and vape shop, Smokus Pocus. Meanwhile, Shrub finally takes Beth on a date in the all-new “That Old Flatch Magic” episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, April 14 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-105) (TV-14 D, L)
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Reveals Why He’s Back as Kyle: ‘I Got Chills… ‘

This week, Michael Mealor returns to The Young and the Restless as Kyle, who is about to get the shock of his life. How does Jack’s son react to the news that mom Diane is alive and well? “It’s utter devastation,” Kyle’s portrayer tells Soap Opera Digest. “Kyle has done so much work on himself to deal with the loss of his mother, so he has to decide if he even wants to see her.”
spoilertv.com

The Gilded Age - Season 2 - Laura Benanti & Robert Sean Leonard Among Recurring Guest Stars Announced

HBO’s The Gilded Age is adding two more Tony winners to its cast for Season 2. Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard are set to recur on the period drama. Also joining Season 2 as recurring guest stars are Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ben Lamb, Matilda Lawler, Dakin Mathews, Michael Braugher, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, with Rebeca Haden, who briefly appeared in Season 1 will be back for a full-blown recurring role as the mysterious Flora McNeil.
ComicBook

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Involved in Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was forced to drop out of a convention appearance on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at a convention for the show, where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after the accident.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
spoilertv.com

Billions - Episode 6.11 - Succession - Press Release

Prince's plan is put in jeopardy when Chuck unleashes a new kind of attack. Meanwhile, a discovery sets off chaos at Michael Prince Capital. Prince makes an announcement that pushes the tension between Philip and Taylor to the boiling point.
