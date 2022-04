NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are slipping again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading and on pace to close out a third straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 389 points, or 1.1%, at 34,403, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.

