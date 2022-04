Conservative Cassville Republican Emory Melton, a state senator from 1973 to 1997, didn’t like it when new programs with ongoing costs ended up in Missouri’s budget. “There’s nothing that approaches eternal life on this earth like a government program,” he told an oral history interviewer in 1996. But when fellow Missouri lawmakers tapped the treasury […] The post Tending pea patches: Senators add dozens of small items for districts to Missouri state budget appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO