Changes at the top of fire department

There will be a new chief for the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority in Sun City West and the Sun City Fire and Medical Department could be affected by ripples from that move.

Rob Biscoe, longtime AFMA chief, plans to step down from that position to assume a senior advisor role.

The AFMA board was scheduled to act April 26 on an agreement that would bring Mark Burdick, Buckeye Valley Fire District chief, to head AFMA. Burdick has also been serving as chief of the SCFMD, but his status in that role after taking the AFMA job will depend on the Sun City Fire District board.

The Sun City board was also scheduled to meet April 26 to consider whether to continue their shared chief role with Buckeye Valley and Burdick. Results of both the AFMA and SCFMD board meetings were not available at press time.

If the AFMA board approves bringing Burdick on as chief, Sun City Fire officials will decide whether to continue the shared chief agreement. The other options will be to promote Rob Schmitz, assistant chief, to the chief’s position or find someone new to fill the top spot.

Attempts to get comment from AFMA officials were unsuccessful by the deadline for posting this story.

Burdick, if hired, will start work for AFMA Monday, May 16. The quick decision caught Sun City Fire District board members off guard.

“I don’t see why we have to make a decision before May 15,” said Tim Wilmes during an April 19 board workshop session, Sun City fire board member. “I would assume the issue would be brought up at the May meeting.”

Burdick said the early decision would eliminate a gap in leadership at SCFMD.

Burdick, in response to board member Phil La Barbera’s question about what would happen at Buckeye Valley, said they would have the same shared chief agreement with him as SCFMD had. SCFMD paid Burdick $55,000 per year for the shared chief role.

David Mann, Sun City fire board chairman, believed it would be difficult for Burdick to assist Sun City as he would be busier with AFMA plus another district’s shared chief.

“I can’t see paying $55,000 for one board meeting per month,” he said.

Mann said if the shared chief position was broken SCFMD would still function well.

“We would still have a chief and we would still go put out fires,” he said.

Burdick said his work with SCFMD was minimal because Schmitz provided capable leadership of the department.

“I advised as much as Chief Schmitz wanted me to,” he said. “If he wanted more, I’d give more.”

Burdick believes if SCFMD continued the shared chief agreement with his transition to AFMA, there could be about $150,000 in savings.

When asked by the board for his input, Schmitz said that would put him in an awkward position.

“The arrangement has worked well,” was all he would say.