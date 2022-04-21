Theater Works fundraiser to benefit cancer patient, cast member

The cast of Theater Works’ "Curiouser & Curiouser" immersive theater experience series will reunite to support one of their own who was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

Proceeds from the special "Curiouser & Curiouser Cabaret" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 will support Savannah Alfred who performed as one of the Caterpillars in "Curiouser & Curiouser Too."



Tickets are $16 for the 60-minute performance at the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria. The "Curiouser & Curiouser Cabaret" is recommended for audiences 16 years and older.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Theater Works box office.



The special reunion will feature some of the shows’ favorite characters including the Tweedles, your humble hosts, who will sing, kvetch and partake with the "Curiouser" crew.



“Our cast and crew members are our family in a family-focused community and this special performance is a heartfelt example of how families support one another,” said Theater Works Managing Director Cate Hinkle.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org .