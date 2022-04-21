Houston Happens – We’re all about spring with the latest recipes and DYI’s for your home plus delicious eats and treats to celebrate National Picnic Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) Spring has sprung and we’re sharing the latest spring recipes to get you ready for the season. Plus we hear from an HGTV star about some DYI’s you can do around your home to have it run more sustainably.

We’re also celebrating National Picnic Day early with the good folks at Kitchen Mix. They are sharing some food ideas to help you plan your next picnic get-away!

Join us for a great show Thursday on Houston Happens.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.