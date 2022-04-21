ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – We’re all about spring with the latest recipes and DYI’s for your home plus delicious eats and treats to celebrate National Picnic Day

By John Brewer
KIAH
KIAH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Snwwt_0fFud1xy00

HOUSTON (KIAH) Spring has sprung and we’re sharing the latest spring recipes to get you ready for the season. Plus we hear from an HGTV star about some DYI’s you can do around your home to have it run more sustainably.

We’re also celebrating National Picnic Day early with the good folks at Kitchen Mix. They are sharing some food ideas to help you plan your next picnic get-away!

Join us for a great show Thursday on Houston Happens.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Meet man behind Houston-based Exotic Pop

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. She has a full lineup of exciting guests live in studio. Exotic Pop, a Houston-based beverage company known for offering rare, very cool and hard-to-find soda flavors, brands and snacks sourced from around the globe, has become a […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Pest Force Pest Control’s solutions to mosquitos

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Did you know that mosquitos are responsible for around one million deaths per year worldwide? Locally owned Pest Force Pest Control joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. They have mosquito fogging and trapping options to help keep you, your family, and pets safe. Right now, Pest Force Pest Control is offering 25% […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Follow your fork to Houston Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Follow your fork! It’s time for Houston Black Restaurant Week! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by one of the founders. Also, meet the husband and wife behind Fainmous BBQ! They’re serving up great food, details and more. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am […]
HOUSTON, TX
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Sports
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Had One Simple Rule That’s Kept My Family’s Kitchen Drawers Spotless for More than 75 Years

My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Amazon Put Its Huge & Beloved Boho Rug On Sale For 67% Off & Expected Us Not To Notice

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Food Drink#Dyi#Kitchen Mix#Houston Happens#Nexstar Media Inc
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting: Shop Our Picks

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Mother's Day is all about celebrating the superhero women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KIAH

National Nutrition Month Must-Have Products

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products to celebrate this month’s National Nutrition. Success Rice Success Brown Rice is a no measure, no mess boil-in-bag rice that offers a quality shortcut to creating the perfect meal. Success Brown Rice is 100% whole grain and […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Explore The Palm Beaches with The Travel Mom

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Now that spring has sprung, people are starting to think about their summer travel plans.  Friend of the show Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about a fabulous idea for the entire family, The Palm Beaches. Be sure and follow The Travel Mom, she doesn’t just talk […]
HOUSTON, TX
thespruce.com

How to Style a Home Office That Blends In to Your Space

We get it: Not everyone has the space for a private office area at home. Oftentimes, the living room, dining room, kitchen, or bedroom ends up doubling as a work area, especially when multiple family members are doing their jobs remotely! If you've been struggling with designing a workspace that's functional yet doesn't stick out like a sore thumb after 9-to-5 hours, we're here to help. We spoke with designers who offered their top tips on how to successfully integrate a work area into any room of the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
516
Followers
294
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy