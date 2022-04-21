Mountain Lion Struck and Killed on Freeway

Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA: A mountain lion was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle on the 405 Freeway southbound at the Getty Center on-ramp at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Apr. 21, in the Brentwood neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

California Highway Patrol responded and briefly closed the 405 Freeway while they worked to move the mountain lion to the shoulder.

The mountain lion was located between the number two and three lanes on the freeway. Lanes were reopened shortly thereafter and animal control was notified.